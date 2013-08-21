Font of the day: London

An art deco inspired font, London is totally free to download!

London by Antonio Rodrigues Jr

This is a font for anyone with a love for all things art deco. Although Antonio Rodrigues Jr claims that he is not a type designer per se, London is one of our favourite finds in recent weeks. "I create fonts only in order to incorporate them to my designs," he explains.

"Nevertheless, I have been often required to release them as functional fonts; so much that I had to give in, and I've started converting some." Initially intended to be part of the Show Us Your Type Exhibition, London is available to download for free.

