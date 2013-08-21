Font of the day: London

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.
London by Antonio Rodrigues Jr
This is a font for anyone with a love for all things art deco. Although Antonio Rodrigues Jr claims that he is not a type designer per se, London is one of our favourite finds in recent weeks. "I create fonts only in order to incorporate them to my designs," he explains.
"Nevertheless, I have been often required to release them as functional fonts; so much that I had to give in, and I've started converting some." Initially intended to be part of the Show Us Your Type Exhibition, London is available to download for free.
See more work from Antonio over on his Behance page.
