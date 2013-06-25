The typeface made of concrete

New York-based British designer David McGillivray brings the worlds of typography and architecture together in this font made completely out of concrete. Inspired by Brutalist architecture, specifically that of London's Hayward Gallery, McGillivray created the entire alphabet using just seven concrete shapes.

"This is an exploration of typography and architecture," explains McGillivray, "a non commercial project where I endeavored to merge the two worlds with a prefab style kit of concrete shapes that come together to make a concrete typeface. The whole alphabet can be created using seven shapes, which I cast into 14 blocks of concrete in total. Nothing has been added to the images; it’s all real concrete."

We love how, with his bare hands, McGillivray has managed to transform an everyday material into something very special with this strangely alluring typeface.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Download the best free fonts

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Have you seen any inspiring typography projects recently? Let us know in the comments below!