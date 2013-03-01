FRIDAY QUIZ! Typography: guess the alphamale!

A few weeks ago, we featured a story on Alphamales - a typography-based project that pays tribute to the world's manliest men by advertising creatives Stu Jackson and Gareth Hopkins. At the time, the duo were showcasing letters A-G, updating their Tumblr blog with new designs each day.

Now they've created Alphamales for the entire alphabet and, being huge fans of unique typography, we've put a selection into this week's Creative Bloq quiz. Question is, can you work out which famous male each letter refers to?

Let us know how you get on in the comments!

