Admen boost typography with testosterone

Love typography? Alphamales is a font-focused project based on the burliest of men. Will your greatest guy get a mention?

We're big fans of typography here at Creative Bloq; especially when it's as unique as this. Earlier this week, advertising creatives Stu Jackson and Gareth Hopkins unveiled Alphamales - a typography-based project that pays tribute to the world's manliest men.

D is for Don Draper, hero of red-blooded men in advertising everywhere

The guys have already showcased letters A-G and will be unveiling each letter every day on their Tumblr site. The tributes so far feature the likes of Fantastic Mr Fox, Alan Sugar from The Apprentice UK, and Gonzo. We can only guess who's coming next but from what we've witnessed already, there are bound to be some real gems in the mix!

E is for revolutionary icon Ernesto Che Guevara

If Tumblr isn't quite your thing, you can also follow the Alphamales project on Twitter. After this project, we sincerely hope the guys turn their typographic hands to the ladies of the world.

C is for legendary boxer Cassius Clay, aka Muhammed Ali

Who would you like to see turn up in Alphamales? Let us know in the comments box below!

