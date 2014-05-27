Google updates its logo

Google's 'g' has moved one pixel to the right and 'l' one pixel down (Image: Gizmodo)

Kerning. It can be the difference between your type being aesthetically pleasing and jarringly horrid, and getting it right is one of the 10 commandments of typography. Kerning is the process of adjusting the spacing between letters to achieve a visually pleasing result. Some designers find it easy, others find it a tricky process where success is achieved more by luck than real judgement.

Google has repeatedly fallen foul of the type police with its logotype - the font, colouring and kerning have all come under attack over the years - not that this has stopped the search engine business from becoming the most valuable brand on the globe.

Never one to rest on laurels, the Google branding team have adjusted the famous logo - which received a redesign only eight months ago - to improve the kerning. They didn't announce it officially but you have to get up pretty early in the morning to sneak something past the rigorous gaze of Redditors, as this post proves.

