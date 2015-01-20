Greatest fonts countdown: 55 - Leitura

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 55th best typeface…

Dino dos Santos, 2007

Leitura is an elegant and versatile type system designed by Dino dos Santos and published in 2007 by DSType Foundry. His original intention was to create a set of typefaces that would be invisible to the reader, enabling the content to step to the fore. What he achieved was an incredibly varied and detailed series of fonts and, as an OpenType release, Leitura has all sorts of features.

There are News and Headline fonts, as well as Roman and Sans, plus Symbols and a Display version. Whether you need delicacy or clout, Leitura presents an entire system for textual communication.

