Greatest fonts countdown: 56 - Pluto

Pluto is ideal for use in display settings and in retail and advertising, while its space-saving condensed weights work particularly well within longer copy

Hannes von Döhren, 2011

Type designer Hannes von Döhren set out to create a 'cute, friendly, curly and almost feminine' typeface that retained readability when used within longer copy, striking a balance between legibility and the curly proportions. The resulting typeface, Pluto, appears informal and friendly, but also features straight, upright architecture, while a generous x-height allows for use at small sizes.

Pluto is available in 16 weights, from extra-light and condensed extra-light through to black and condensed black, with alternates, fractions, lining, tabular numbers, superior/inferior figures and arrows.

