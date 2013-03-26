Handmade fonts crafted in cucumbers and foil

Handmade Font are inspired by everything that surrounds them

Inspiration can come from the most mundane, everyday objects. When crafting your latest typography project, what do you look to for inspiration? Your fellow graphic designers? A great print ad? A nice photo? Estonia-based agency Handmade Font look less to the expected and more to their kitchen cupboards.

Known for creating unique and untraditional fonts, the company take inspiration from everything that surrounds them. Founded in 2008 by Vladimir Loginov and Maksim Loginov, the fonts they create are available for purchase and personal work.

Below is just some of the company's creations, which include fonts inspired by cucumbers, foil, ice, wires and flowers. We could think of a few projects where these would work really well!

Browse Handmade Font's entire catalogue on their website.

