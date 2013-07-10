He's back: the Arnie typeface

Yes, you read that right! Clearly a fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger's strong (ahem) acting abilities, graphic designer Julia Stepanova has developed this new typeface, Arnie Slab, in his honour.

"This typeface is named after Arnie and boasts masculine forms, unsophisticated but ambitious, just like Arnie himself," explains the Moscow-based Stepanova. She also drew inspiration from the wooden letterforms of the 19th century.

Despite being more than a little distracted by Arnie's bulging biceps, we actually really like this strong, bold typeface. Sporting a somewhat retro-style, the design works really well on the case studies provided by Stepanova.

What do you think of this Arnie-inspired typeface? Let us know in the comments!