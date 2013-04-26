Making a meal of the Ampersand

A beautiful photography project that requires lots of patience!

The ampersand has often been depicted in a number of creative ways. Love it or hate it, it's come to be an integral part of typography. Here, photographer and font lover Emily Blincoe combined her passions for this intriguing and original typographic project.

The ampersand has been created using bread, soup, cereal, cookies and more as well as flowers, nails and pins. A beautifully simplistic project, it's brilliant to see what can be created with everyday items. Our favourites have to be the food-based shots but there's no denying each photograph is a worthy addition to the project.

Emily's talent as a photographer shines through, with careful editing to ensure each photo looks as delictable as possible. We don't know if we'd have the patience and skill to play with our food this well!

See more of Emily's ampersand photography on her Tumblr.

