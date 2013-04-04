Nike creates new typography for athletics body

A fresh look for the University's sports teams

The Georgia Athletics Association have one of the most recognisable brands in the sports industry. From the Georgia bulldog to the black, red and white colour scheme, the brand is an identity classic. So, we were a little sceptical when we heard that Nike had been working on a new look for the teams. Turns out, we needn't be worried at all.

Working over a 15-month period, Nike decided to reaffirm the traditional Power 'G' logo as the primary brand identity. This will build equity throughout the teams within the Georgia Athletics Association, making for a well-rounded brand.

Custom display font

Although almost everything has had a make-over, it's the typography for the Georgia Bulldogs that really caught our creative eye. The team created a custom display font, which fuses modern foundational forms that will have universal functionality. The type will be used for a wide variety of athletic communications, so they went ahead and finished the look with a numerical set too.

The letterforms are sturdy and powerful drawing inspiration from the bulldog's anatomy as well as perhaps the most notable North Campus fixture - The Arch. The famous cast-iron Arch, has become the symbol of the University of Georgia, and was installed in the 1850s, when the front of the campus was enclosed with an iron fence.

You can view the entire new look for the Georgia Bulldogs on this PDF.

