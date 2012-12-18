Open Hand Type: Two fonts for a follow!

Kyle Lambert is a Greensboro based graphic and web designer. He owns creative studio Callout Creative as well as working as the Co-founder at Sunday Best Websites. Earlier this year, he set up Open Hand Type - a name your own price font shop.

Two fonts

You can choose from two fonts; the Kick Thunder font or the Wicked Fancy font. Kick Thunder is a fun, quirky and hand crafted font. It works great for headlines, comics and callouts. Wicked Fancy is an intense, fancy, black letter font that will rock your socks off. It is works gloriously for headlines, posters, and illustrations!

It can work in two ways: if you're feeling generous yourself, you can pay Kyle in actual dollars (which we would always recommend) However, seeing as he's such a nice guy, he's quite happy for you to have the fonts in exchange for a Twitter follow - it's as easy as that!

Wicked Fancy is an intense, fancy, black lettered font

Let us know if you use either font in the comments box below!