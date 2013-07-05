Wooden typeface combines sophistication and simplicity

Being huge typography fans here at Creative Bloq, our excitement levels are always raised a notch or two when we come across innovative new designs like this handcrafted typeface Pine by Cody Petts.

"Pine is a finely crafted typeface meant to embody the strength and elegance of nature," explains Petts, a student of the Multimedia Design program at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. "Laser cut from wood, each character has rich physicality while maintaining graphic sophistication."

We just love seeing a physical typeface, especially when it's one as beautiful as this. Petts has done an amazing job at presenting this simple yet elegant design, showcasing various letter of the alphabet with the name of a natural element that inspired the font's creation.

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Great examples of doodle art

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Have you seen any cool new fonts recently? Let us know in the comments below!