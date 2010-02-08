Topics

Playful Typographic Treatments

By () Typography  

The possibilities for adding humorous appeal to your type designs are limitless. Jessica Walsh shows you how to whip your letters into shape.

As designers, we handle typography created by others on a day-to-day basis. Choosing the correct typeface for a piece is a difficult decision, and one that plays a huge role in the success of a project.

Sometimes, though, it is most rewarding to create your own type. One of my biggest passions is creating my own typographic illustrations for posters, editorial work, apparel and other areas of design.

Recently I visited the Herb Lubalin Study Centre of Design and Typography in New York, where I looked through the work of Lubalin, one of my favourite designers. His typographic illustrations for Avant Garde are inspirational. Most of the type I create starts out with basic elements: circles, squares and triangles, and in this tutorial I'll explain how I created the 'Prosperity' typography out of geometric shapes, gradients, lines and a few useful Adobe Illustrator effects.

Click here to download the support files (1.1MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free

See more Typography articles

Related articles