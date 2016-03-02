Review: Get Lettering - how to get creative with type

If you're new to lettering and typography, this is a fun and informative way to start mastering the basics.

Explore the world of letters with this new exercise book

Get your best pencils or pens at the ready, it's time to get creative with this new exercise book. Get Lettering: How to get Creative with Type by Rian Hughes aims to help you master different lettering styles and effects, as well as exploring decorative and fancy types and make you aware of inspirational letter designs all around you.

Aimed at beginners, Get Lettering is a brilliant introduction to the art of type. There are 45 exercises to complete, with plenty of page space for users to experiment with their designs. Featuring everything from creating your very own monogram, graffiti tags and superhero emblems to styles of serifs and word shapes, there's enough here to keep you busy for some time.

Each exercise comes complete with multiple examples to help inspire you. The whole book is printed in black and white, which we can understand, being that it's an exercise book and the point is to focus on the letters. However, it features some beautiful examples of typography, which we would've liked to have seen in their full, colourful glory.

We'd like to have seen the examples printed in colour

There's sufficient copy throughout the book to aid in your designs. We also really like the way it applies simple training techniques that can be used in all aspects of design, for example, encouraging users to use everyday objects as inspiration.

If you're new to the world of lettering and typography, this fun exercise book is a great place to start learning the basics.

