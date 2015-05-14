Sagmeister-inspired typography project is food for thought

As one of the most influential designers in the world, it's no suprise that Stefan Sagmeister of Sagmeister & Walsh has come to inspire up-and-coming illustrators, animators and designers across the world. His 2008 book 'Things I Have Learned in My Life So Far' has been a hit since it's release, featuring inspiring advice, projects and career tips and tricks throughout.

Bristol-based typographer Yee Poon was so inspired by Sagmeister's musings, that she decided to create a project in response to the book. Taking the best advice she's ever received, she created a delicious project that creates type out of food – paying homage to the 'gut' in her quote.

Showcasing the process of the project with a short video, it's a great insight into how one designer can inspire another. With bright, vivid colours and seamless execution, it's a project Sagmeister would be proud of. What's the best advice you've ever received? Tell us in the comments!

