Sagmeister-inspired typography project is food for thought

This typographic response to designer Stefan Sagmeister's book is beautifully inspirational.

As one of the most influential designers in the world, it's no suprise that Stefan Sagmeister of Sagmeister & Walsh has come to inspire up-and-coming illustrators, animators and designers across the world. His 2008 book 'Things I Have Learned in My Life So Far' has been a hit since it's release, featuring inspiring advice, projects and career tips and tricks throughout.

Bristol-based typographer Yee Poon was so inspired by Sagmeister's musings, that she decided to create a project in response to the book. Taking the best advice she's ever received, she created a delicious project that creates type out of food – paying homage to the 'gut' in her quote.

Showcasing the process of the project with a short video, it's a great insight into how one designer can inspire another. With bright, vivid colours and seamless execution, it's a project Sagmeister would be proud of. What's the best advice you've ever received? Tell us in the comments!

Sagmeister inspired type project

