Sagmeister and Walsh revert to type in art school poster campaign

Typography merges with photography in this latest campaign

Sagmeister & Walsh have been responsible for some of the most exciting campaigns of recent years. So it comes as no surprise that the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York City asked them to take care of this semester's poster campaign.

With Stefan Sagmeister teaching at the school's MFA Design department and Jessica Walsh teaching at the BFA Design department, the pair were more than capable of capturing the essence of the school.

"We embraced the maxim by literally taking on the typography on our faces," they explain. "We worked with renowned photographer Henry Leutwyler and creative retoucher Erik Johansson to achieve this poster series which is now displayed throughout the NYC subway stations". The results speak for themselves - another stellar offering from the celebrated studio.

