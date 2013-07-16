Vintage-style typography mural for Starbucks

Jaymie McAmmond is an award-winning freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in Toronto. Earlier this year, she put her design skills to good use by creating this beautiful typographic mural for Starbucks.

Using a selection of graphics, patterns and typefaces, the retro-style infographic depicts how to enjoy freshly ground Starbucks coffee from the comfort of your own home,

This is one of many Starbucks murals created by McAmmond, all of which she's created with the same vintage style and feel. Want to see it in person? Take a trip to Starbucks at 524 University Ave, Toronto to enjoy this beautiful piece in all its glory.

