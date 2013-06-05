Students create world-class typefaces

The first international student type exhibition, showcasing the best of student type design from around the world, will soon be held in Brighton, UK.

The event organisers have invited submissions from design schools across in the world, the only requirement being that students must have created their typefaces as part of their studies within the last two academic years.

Young designers as far afield as Chile and Japan, from both full and part-time typography courses, will see their work presented at the conference held later this month.

Next generation

"We are delighted to give students this opportunity to showcase their work in front of such a perfect audience," says exhibition coordinator Ben Mitchell. "Type design is a booming industry with the recent developments in web typography, so it’s a very exciting time to look at the influences and aspirations of the next generation of type designers.”

The presentation forms part of the annual Ampersand Conference, a web typography event for web designers and type enthusiasts. Now in its third year, the sucessful event attracts designers and speakers from all over the globe, including Erik Spiekermann, who is to give this year's keynote address.

Here's a selection of work submitted by students:

Designs by Elena Papassissa

Designs by Aleksandra Samulenkova

Designs by Florian Runge

For more information on the event, visit the Ampersand 2013 website.

