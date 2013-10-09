Intricate typography tribute to London suburb

The attention to detail is absolutely awe-inspiring

Having clocked up over 12 years working as a graphic designer

in London's Adland, Greg Coulton decided it was time to make a break for it, and follow his dream of being an illustrator. It was certainly the right career choice if this typography tribute is anything to go by.

"After producing 'Mortlake' a few of my neighbours in the nearby suburb of 'Sheen' asked if I could produce something for them," Coulton explains. "The piece is a historical celebration of the area, featuring details and iconography to depict its illustrious past."

Coulton has produced an array of typography tributes to boroughs of London with the utmost delicacy and attention to detail. The results are unfathomable and provide some serious illustration inspiration.

See the rest of Greg Coutlon's typography tributes over on his website.

