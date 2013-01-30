How Vogue used new type app to reinvent itself online

We first told you about Monotype's Typecast app, which lets you experiment with web fonts without paying, back in October. Today the service has moved out of beta to launch officially. And to show just what it's capable of, Monotype has released this video showing how iconic fashion magazine Vogue used Typecast in its recent online redesign.

Pete Miller, head of product development & technology and Kate Windley, lead designer at Vogue's publisher Condé Nast Digital, explain how they wanted to move away from designing in Photoshop CS6 to designing in the browser, and Typecast - which enables you to experiment with thousands of different web fonts without paying for them - was central to this new approach.

New features

For the official launch of Typecast, Monotype has added new export features, making it quicker to get ideas from a Typecast canvas to a working prototype. You can now save your designs as PNGs for use in comps, or create kits/projects with Typekit and Fonts.com for use on your own site directly from within Typecast using the export feature.

To further bolster the credibility of the service, Typecast has also released this video singing its praises from highly respected New York agency Happy Cog:

