Furniture fonts recreate iconic chair designs

What do you get when you combine your love of furniture design with your love of fonts? Chair-based typography of course! Fulfilling our love of product design with that of inspirational graphic design, typographer and designer Tim Fishlock has produced this brilliantly inventive print.

Known for his thinking-outside-the-box approach, Tim has already created works for the 150th anniversary of the London Underground; a series of interactive games and paper-folded typography. Once we came across this latest project, we knew we had to share it with all you font-lovers out there!

Entitled 'Typeseat', the typography is based on iconic chair designs of the 20th century. We can see some 60s delights as well as a few older favourites - basically, a lot of inspiration can be had here! If you're as much in love as we are, you can buy the limited edition print for $70 at twentytwentyone. Be quick - there's a run of just 300!

