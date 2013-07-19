Typographic signs aim to help the homeless

A unique sign is created for each individual homeless person

Homeless people have traditionally fashioned signs asking for help from passers-by, but normally the overall 'design' of the sign isn't really their main priority. And that's the hook on which hand-letterer Kenji Nakayama and Christopher Hope are hanging an innovative project to raise awareness of the homelessness issue in Boston.

The project, entitled 'Homeless Signs', sees Nakayama gives homeless people $10 and a unique, hand-lettered sign to replace their old one. Even though it doesn't immediately transform their situation, the artists hope to make people more aware of the problem of poverty in the city and the people affected by it.

It's a refreshing and inventive campaign, and showcase the power of design to change people's perceptions, whatever the issue.

