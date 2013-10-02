Topics

Beautiful 3D font crafted with paper

Love typography? Love paper art? Then you've love Atype, a beautifully crafted paper art font that will provide you with perfect 3D inspiration.

Click the image to see a GIF showing all the font varients (WARNING - 1.1MB image!)

Paper art and typography are two of our favourite things here at Creative Bloq. So, when we found the two of them combined, we got more than a little excited.

Atype is a beautiful 3D paper art font created by graphic designer and illustrator Lobulo. It's part of a typography project designed to show the different ways to transform a simple flat letter in a 3D tactile model.

Lobulo will be showcasing just how to make these 3D models for his next workshop entitled 'Make it Bigger'. For more of his inspiring work, check out his Behance page.

