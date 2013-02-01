Topics

Typography treat: A letter a day

By Graphic design  

Norwegian designer Hanne Fossaa Eriksen has been pursuing a year-long project to design a new letter every day.

24-year-old Norwegian designer Hanne Fossaa Eriksen has been based in Singapore for the last four years. After gaining a Bachelor's Degree in Design Communication and Graphic Design, she now works as the junior art director for McCann Erickson Singapore. And she came up with an idea...

Just one of the letter creations during the year-long project

Just one of the letter creations during the year-long project

Over the past year, she decided to set herself a typography-based graduation task; every day, she would design a new letter. Working her way through the alphabet, each letter she creates must use a different technique. This way, she would learn a new skill daily!

We love the array of typographic styles on offer; from food to faces and denim to drips, there's no end to Hanne's creativity. Take a look at the video below to see the 300 letters in all their inspiring glory:

Like this? Read these!

Which was your favourite letter? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles