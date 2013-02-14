Topics

Videogame characters get typography makeover

Gamers and geeks unite! Kody Christian has crafted some rather splendid video game inspired typography for his new print series.

Gamers, geeks and typography fanatics will love this. Kentucky-based graphic designer Kody Christian has created a series of type-based print designs all inspired by the games we love! All feature words and phrases from a specific videogame in the shape of its most recognizable image, icon or character.

We love that Kody has incorporated some new favourites as well as the more classic offerings

The series features Pac-Man, Halo, Sonic the Hedgehog, Metal Gear Solid and more. We love that Kody has incorporated some new favourites as well as the more classic offerings.

Our favourite might have to be the Pac-Man creation, which simply showcases his famous 'Waka' soundbite within the typography.

Halo gets the typography treatment

If you can't decide on just one, you'll be happy to hear that Kody has also created a print that features all of the video game typography characters in one fell swoop. You can view the entire series on Kody's Society 6 page.

