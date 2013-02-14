Videogame characters get typography makeover

Gamers, geeks and typography fanatics will love this. Kentucky-based graphic designer Kody Christian has created a series of type-based print designs all inspired by the games we love! All feature words and phrases from a specific videogame in the shape of its most recognizable image, icon or character.

We love that Kody has incorporated some new favourites as well as the more classic offerings

The series features Pac-Man, Halo, Sonic the Hedgehog, Metal Gear Solid and more. We love that Kody has incorporated some new favourites as well as the more classic offerings.

Our favourite might have to be the Pac-Man creation, which simply showcases his famous 'Waka' soundbite within the typography.

Halo gets the typography treatment

If you can't decide on just one, you'll be happy to hear that Kody has also created a print that features all of the video game typography characters in one fell swoop. You can view the entire series on Kody's Society 6 page.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Which character is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!