Free ebook on the UX design process

Design documentation isn’t about leaving a paper trail. It’s about creating documents that enrich your understanding of users and move the design forward. Anything else is wasteful.

The free ebook Guide to UX Design Process and Documentation, from the design app UXPin, examines many types of helpful design documents that complement (rather than supplement) the process. If you’ve ever wondered about how to create a helpful design process or how to keep your whole team aligned, this book is worth a read.

The guide leads the reader through the 7 core stages of the UX design process — including the trickier phases like wireframing and prototyping — with expert advice and best practices for each. This book explains over 25 design documents, so everything is tangible and even usable as templates.

In this 104-page ebook, you can learn:

How to create documentation that becomes part of the design

Most helpful UX documents for each stage of design, backed up by examples from top companies like ProductHunt, Amazon, Google, Salesforce, Airbnb, and many others.

Real-life examples of the documentation every UX/UI professional should be familiar with

The correct way to approach deliverables in Lean and Agile environments

The advantages and disadvantages of each design stage and type of document

