Free web UI design ebook

The new ebook Web UI Design for the Human Eye: Principles of Visual Consistency explains the ins and outs of visual consistency: why it’s essential, how to maintain it, and when breaking it can do more.

Citing examples from the sites for Yelp, Pinterest, Spotify, and other Awwward-winning sites, this books explores user expectations, UI patterns, user testing, and how they all feed into a reliable visual consistency. The team at UXPin – which net magazine called one of the hottest new wireframing/prototyping tools for 2015 – created this book from the best advice on the web and their own best practices.

Why it's important

Visual consistency feeds the security, reliability, and ease-of-use for your site or app, whereas visual inconsistency (in the wrong places) can damage your reputation and make you appear less trustworthy.

A large component of this book is on designing for user expectations – finding them and satisfying them – and how visual consistency will either meet these expectations, or disappoint them.

In this free ebook you’ll learn:

Just how deeply visuals affect the human brain, even subconsciously

How to implement common sight patterns into your interaction design

Quick reference checklists for visual consistency

How to predict user expectations to ensure meeting them

Adapting usability research to better understand your users

What affordances and signifiers are and how they can be game-changers

Choosing and using the best UI patterns

The book is available now. Take a look, and share it with friends!

