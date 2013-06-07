Stock image site launches design tutorial service

Leading stock image provider Shutterstock has introduced a new online marketplace for learning, Skillfeed, with 10,000 video tutorials from more than 100 instructors aimed at helping digital professionals improve their skills.

Through a range of subscription plans, Skillfeed offers two types of training. The first provides comprehensive courses designed to develop in-depth professional skills and features, such as Wordpress Fundamentals or Adobe InDesign. Videos are 20 minutes or longer.

The second option, dubbed "skill snacks", offers a range of short videos designers can watch in their lunch breaks to pick up new tips and techniques on a range of topics, from InDesign to SEO.

To celebrate the launch, Skillfeed is currently offering users a free one-week trial. After that, subscriptions for unlimited video access start at $19 per month.

Have you tried out or subscribed to Skillfeed? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below!