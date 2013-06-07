Topics

Stock image site launches design tutorial service

Shutterstock's online learning platform Skillfeed aims to help digital professionals improve their skills through video tutorials.

Leading stock image provider Shutterstock has introduced a new online marketplace for learning, Skillfeed, with 10,000 video tutorials from more than 100 instructors aimed at helping digital professionals improve their skills.

Through a range of subscription plans, Skillfeed offers two types of training. The first provides comprehensive courses designed to develop in-depth professional skills and features, such as Wordpress Fundamentals or Adobe InDesign. Videos are 20 minutes or longer.

The second option, dubbed "skill snacks", offers a range of short videos designers can watch in their lunch breaks to pick up new tips and techniques on a range of topics, from InDesign to SEO.

To celebrate the launch, Skillfeed is currently offering users a free one-week trial. After that, subscriptions for unlimited video access start at $19 per month.

