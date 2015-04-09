25 neat WordPress blog themes for 2015

In 2015, there will be over 76.5 million WordPress users, with about 23 per cent of all blogs on the Internet using the WordPress platform. There are 50,000 WordPress websites added online every day with over 410 million unique visits and a mind-bending 16 billion pageviews.

To create such a colossal number of websites daily, bloggers and website developers need themes. Here are 25 neat WordPress themes you can use for your blogs in 2015.

Chow is a premium WordPress theme made especially for the budding food blogger. If you have a few food recipes lying around your house, you can use this theme to build a great food blog. It has a responsive design, a FoodiePress recipe editor, four theme designs and WooCommerce support.

Elantra is solely built for that enthusiastic blogger. It has a simple and elegant design and supports 10 post formats. You also get seven preloaded animations, infinite loading capability, WordPress 4.1.1 compatibility, several well-appointed homepage layouts and a fully responsive design.

F Magazine is a simple and clean yet elegant WordPress blog theme you can use in 2015. It is responsive, retina ready, and comes with an easy page composer. You can also create an unlimited number of blog layouts with F Magazine.

Fashionista is perfect for fashion and photography. It is a clean and responsive masonry layout with a static header. It also gives you unlimited hover colors, and multiple post formats including standard, quote, link, image, and gallery formats.

The clean and responsive Samantha blog theme comes with 23 pre-defined page templates. It is also equipped with seven header styles, which will give you over 300 plus different homepage styles. It is also responsive with unlimited colors.

Want a WordPress blog theme for photography, artistry or simply writing? Well, you've got exactly that with Sondos. It is a responsive and fully customizable theme that features seven post formats, three types of sidebars, six custom widgets, and two archive templates.

The responsive LuxMag WordPress theme can be used for any subject matter. It comes with a custom search overlay, custom page templates, a theme customizer, and built-in social sharing capabilities.

Airashi is extremely aesthetic while still maintaining a clean look. It is retina ready, fully responsive, and SEO friendly. With this theme, you have three sidebar options (right sidebar, left sidebar, or no sidebar) and three header layouts.

The Rosemary WordPress blog theme is a simple but very elegant theme. It features five distinct blog layouts, four post formats, an Instagram feed on the footer, and a spectacular featured area slider.

MiniMe's unique design is perfect for creating personal blogs. Apart from that, you can use this fully responsive WordPress theme to create portfolio and creative blogs. Portfolio post types supported include audio, video and slider.

