Avis breaks the mould with striking website design

Like airline and hotel booking websites, most car rental company websites aren't exactly known for having cutting-edge web design. Some might even say they reside at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to good user experience – they're usually overloaded with information and confusing forms.

Fortunately, Avis has recently launched a website intent on breaking the mould. The style and personality of the new Avis TV ads was what drew me to check out the website, where I was thrilled to see the approach transferred to its online presence.

Personality through bold design

Sometimes it really pays to stop and think about how a site was put together.

Bold imagery, easy-to-follow forms and concise copy make the process of hiring a car much more enjoyable.

While there are a few kinks to work out at the time of writing (particularly with the responsive layout), the effort gone into redesigning this site is apparent and should be applauded. The company' famous slogan – 'We try harder' – couldn't be more appropriate.

Words: Geri Coady

Geri Coady is a colour-obsessed freelance illustrator and web designer, author of A Pocket Guide to Colour Accessibility and net's Designer of the Year 2014. Follow her on Twitter at @hellogeri

