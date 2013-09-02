Topics

Fun typography boosts all-American restaurant site

Cornett IMS put web fonts to good use on American food chain A&W's website, creating a lively print menu feel.

A&W website

The group at Cornett IMS wanted a site for A&W that was more than a logo, burgers and root beer.

"Our love for A&W had to do a lot with memories shared in the restaurants in our hometowns so we wanted to transcend the uniqueness of each store, connecting a new generation of fans with their local A&W," explains chief creative officer David Coomer on the site's purpose.

The use of @font-face to serve Metroscript and Century Gothic fonts creates a custom, enjoyable type system. CSS rotation transforms are used on header text, giving the site a fun print-menu feel.

A&W website

This article originally appeared in .net magazine issue 244.

