20 Christmas gift ideas for web designers

Not sure what to get that special designer or developer in your life? Perhaps you're looking to treat yourself to something nice? Don't worry! We've got you covered.

We asked web designer and developer Tammy Coron to select 20 items for her 2015 Christmas list to help you, your family and your friends get some handy tips. From the practical to the wacky, and everything in between (and some which are pure Tammy!), Santa has a lot to choose from here – hopefully, you won't end up on the naughty list (again).

01. Unix Shell T-Shirt

When I first saw this tee, I couldn't stop laughing. Sure, it's an old joke, but it's still funny! Designers and developers will get a kick out of seeing the confused look people get as they try to figure out what it means. Then again, since we rarely venture out from beyond the faint glow of our computer screens, there's a good chance no one will ever see it.

02. Tile (gen 2)

If you have a pal who's always losing their stuff, Tile is the gift for them. Simply attach the tiny Bluetooth square to anything and you can find it with your smartphone. And – brilliantly – you can also use Tile to find your phone itself! Plus you can add a personal twist with Tile Skins at £2.50 each (see image – UK only).

03. Personalized large leather journal

This handmade, customized journal is perfect for storing creative ideas. Customizations include text engraved on the cover and text included on the first page. There are 160 sheets of quality cream-colored, unlined 100g laid paper just waiting for your next idea.

04. iPad Pro

I bet you didn't see this one coming, right? Ha! Honestly, Christmas wouldn't be complete without the new iPad Pro. And – truth be told – I received this gift a little early. So far, I'm impressed. It has a beautiful 12.9in Retina display, and the sound it produces from its speakers is wicked. Wow!

05. Apple Pencil

Let's face it, an iPad Pro is cool. But an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil is even cooler. The Apple Pencil is sensitive to pressure and tilt, so it feels like you're working on paper, but with the added benefit of digital technology. I'm not tied to my Cintiq anymore. With the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, I can digitally create, anywhere, at any time.

06. Lynda.com Membership

I've had a Lynda.com membership for as long as I can remember. Whether I need a refresher on Photoshop or a crash course on the latest web development trends, Lynda has it all. A Lynda.com membership is one that you may not need everyday, but when you do, it's nice to have it at the ready.

07. Adobe Creative Cloud Membership

A designer without a creative cloud membership is like a peanut butter sandwich without the jelly. Creative Cloud gives developers and designers access to Adobe's entire professional collection of tools with a much lower initial price tag than its predecessor, Adobe Creative Suite. I highly recommend it.

08. Shutterstock Membership

There are a lot of great sites for royalty-free images, but Shutterstock blows them all out of the water. With over 60 million images, your bound to find something to spice up that web site.

09. Graphic designer mug by CafePress

Ah, the life-blood of the developer/designer: coffee! And, for the font-conscience designer, this mug can hold enough of that coffee to keep you up for hours on end. Of course, there won't be any excuses to miss that deadline now.

10. Essential oil diffuser

This portable essential oil diffuser is the perfect gift for anyone. I have one in my office and would love to have another for each room in my house. Not only does it help to keep me relaxed and focused on my work, but it also makes the house smell super awesome. And when you live on a farm, this is a good thing; trust me.

