Children's book site is CSS marvel

Zoobean is a children's book recommendation service where parents can endorse books using helpful tags and filters to help find books relevant to their child’s interests.

It's the latest from Bearded’s RWD portfolio. "We're making websites for the constantly changing multi-device web, and responsive is the best tool we have at our disposal for working with this medium," says designer Matt Griffin.

"All sites we're making are responsive by default," Griffin continues. "We've got our eyes open for new solutions and better tools will come along. But I think the philosophies and perspectives we’ve developed thanks to RWD will stay relevant."

Zoobean sports an elegant off canvas filtering system that acts like a drawer menu and allows for an easy selection of filters regardless of the size of your screen. It complements the main navigation by making browsing the catalogue of books a cinch.

There are some other lovely subtle touches too. The CSS animation for toggling the main menu playfully wobbles and fits nicely with the fun nature of the content and design.

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 244.

