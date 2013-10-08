Stylish icon set for the iOS 7 era

The team at PixelKit spend their time creating brilliant web UI kits for designers and web developers. And their latest offering '5 O'clock Shades' is no exception. The new flat design-style pack contains 76 beautiful icons, from general stuff to more unusual things, making it really useful for any type of project you'll need to tackle.

The PixelKit team comment on their website: "This new icon set was a fun project for us because the design style is something we’ve never tried before: it's a combination of the modern flat style with a more detailed approach, giving the icons a cool and modern vibe."

The full set costs $39, but you can also download a free sample, which includes a camera, messages and calendar icon.

