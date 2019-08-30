19 top free Bootstrap themes

Bootstrap is a free framework created by Twitter that helps you get up and running with responsive web design quickly and easily. With Bootstrap, you can use HTML and CSS templates for web-based content such as forms, buttons, navigation and more. You can also use JavaScript plugins.

While there are a number of reasons to use free Bootstrap themes, the biggest are that it's easy to use and has a mobile-first approach. This makes it an excellent choice as the framework for a website builder. But it's not just for beginners; Bootstrap is a great choice for experienced web developers, too.

Here's a selection of some of the best free Bootstrap themes out there.

01. Solution

If you like Solution there's also a premium version available (Image credit: GetTemplates)

The team at GetTemplates usually specialises in paid Bootstrap templates, but here they've built an HTML5 Bootstrap template that's completely free. Aimed primarily at technology-based, service focused business, Solution is built using Bootstrap 4, HTML5, CSS3 and jQuery, and comes with smooth gradients,an owl carousel slider, CSS clip-path shapes and other cool features. If you like what you see, there's a premium version available from GetTemplates for just $17.

02. Nantes

Nantes gives you plenty of white space to help your content shine (Image credit: MoozThemes)

A lightweight, elegant and modern template suitable for all manner of applications, Nantes comes with a stack of useful functions and uses plenty of white space to help you draw attention to your content. Built using Bootstrap, HTML5 and CSS3, with properly commented code and valid markup, it's a fully responsive template that comes with multiple sections, a full-width owl carousel and a CTA module for marketing purposes.

03. Crew

With Crew you get eight colour variations to play with (Image credit: FreeHTML5)

Not sure what colour you want your site to be? Crew can make your life easier with eight ready-made colour variations for you to try out and find the look that best suits you. It's a single-page HTML5 Bootstrap template with multiple sections and plenty of ready-to-use elements including pricing tables, testimonials and a press section. This free Bootstrap theme also features smooth, subtle animations that activate on scrolling.

04. Agency

Agency is the ideal platform for showing off your work

Based on the Golden PSD Theme by Mathavan Jaya, Agency is a stylish and fully responsive single-pager designed for agencies and small businesses. Created using Bootstrap 4, it supports the latest stable releases of all the major browsers and platforms, and features custom collapsing navigation with active classes, smooth page scrolling and responsive fallback stylings.

05. 24 News

Make the front pages with 24 News

Built, unsurprisingly, with news sites in mind, 24 News is a responsive HTML5 template than can be customised to suit other businesses. Another theme built with Bootstrap 4, it comes with plenty of cool features such as parallax background images, smooth animations, multiple image and video carousel sliders and much more.

06. Polaroyd

It's a snap to create a great-looking site with Polaroyd

Elegant, simple and suitable for all manner of purposes, whether you're after a straightforward agency site or something more corporate, Polaroyd is a great-looking and versatile Bootstrap theme with plenty of neat features. It boasts a unique animated header gallery, full screen menu and blog page templates, plus retina-ready visuals and all the cross-browser compatibility you need.

07. Neat

Neat is ideal for freelance designers

If you're after a clean design to promote your design agency, portfolio or freelance business, Neat might the perfect option for you. This free HTML5 Bootstrap website template features a jQuery counter, subtle homepage animations and hero image slider to show off your best work. A .SCSS file is included in this template, making it easy to customise.

08. Marble

Marble is flexible enough for most applications

Made with portfolios in mind but flexible enough for just about any application, Marble features a fixed left sidebar menu that makes way for an off-canvas menu on mobile devices. And to help show off your work to best effect, it boasts smooth scrolling and eye-catching animations and fade-ins.

09. Lattes

If you want cool HTML5 and CSS3 tricks, check out Lattes

Developer-friendly and easily modifiable, Lattes is a clean and elegant Bootstrap HTML template aimed at small businesses, agencies and creatives. Its responsive design ensures that your site will look great on any device, and it incorporates all of the cutting-edge HTML5 and CSS3 elements you want, without the need to write any code.

10. Material Kit

Create a website inspired by Google's Material Design system

All of the interface elements in Material Kit, a great UI kit, have been restyled to fit with Google's Material Design system. There are 60 components as well as three fully coded example pages to get you started in this free UI kit. The $79 pro version includes 1000 components, seven plugins and 11 example pages.

11. Elate

Smart, modern layout

This theme gives you a modern one-page layout with subtle hover animations, gradient backgrounds and some slight, sensibly-used parallax scrolling effects. Elate also offers four ready-to-use styles as part of the free package.

12. Initio

Build a company or personal site that gets straight to the point

Initio is a fairly classic design for a personal or company portfolio that gets straight to point and delivers a lot of information without requiring a scrolling marathon from the user. It also includes a bold call to action box.

13. Creative

This free Bootstrap theme has subtle scrolling animations (Image credit: GetTemplates)

Creative is a free, one-page Bootstrap theme with flexible options, including custom button styles. It also includes a full-page image header banner with vertically centred content and subtle scrolling animations, which look fantastic. With rich features and plugins, it can be used as a boilerplate for your next project.

14. Cardio

Get a fitness-type feel with this free Bootstrap theme

Cardio is another one-page Bootstrap theme that offers a clean yet colourful look. Although this template has a 'gym related theme', it has the potential to work for other industries as well. There's even a live typing effect in the header.

15. Freelancer

This free Bootstrap theme does exactly what it says on the tin

Great for freelancers, this one-page Bootstrap theme has a lot of features such as flat icons and fixed top navigation that collapses on scroll. Also, the font choices for Freelancer are easy on the eyes.

16. Pratt Theme

This theme is a nice clean example

If you're looking for something simple to use for a landing page or coming soon web space, Pratt Theme is a great template from Carlos Alvarez of BlackTie. Its demo version hosts annotated screengrabs and simple buttons that show off an app product.

17. Magister

This free Bootstrap theme is simple with nice transitions

Quite possibly the purest theme on the list, Magister by Sergey Pozhilov offers a beautifully simple design that's ideal for portfolios and coming soon pages. The subtle animation between page changes gives this template a nice touch.

18. SB Admin 2

This template is great for dashboards

Another admin theme, SB Admin 2 one includes sidebars with multi-level dropdowns and active classes. Also included is a Bootstrap chat widget and login page. This template is great for a dashboard site or web app.

19. Studio

This free Bootstrap theme has some neat parallax scrolling (Image credit: GetTemplates)

Another one-pager from BlackTie, Studio is a free Bootstrap theme that features parallax scrolling and uses Font Awesome 4.0.3. With a few modifications, this template can be used for a variety of industries.

