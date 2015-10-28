Free ebook on responsive web design

Download this free ebook today

With M-dot sites statistically dying out, and new devices (with new screen sizes) constantly emerging, the only reliable, future-proof strategies are responsive and adaptive design.

Responsive & Adaptive Web Design is a comprehensive handbook on the solutions to multi-device design, covering the best practices, when to use each, and even walkthroughs of the processes.

Written by the prototyping app UXPin as part of their free design library, this free ebook draws from expert advice and examples from successful companies like Hulu Plus, the Guardian, Change.org, Lookout, and more.

Inside this e-book, you’ll find:

The advantages and disadvantages of both RWD and AWD, so you know when to use which

Guidelines for RWD and AWD, helpful regardless of experience level

A step-by-step tutorial of the mobile-first design workflow, one of the best processes for consistent UX

Thorough analysis and comparison of the mobile, tablet and desktop views from 7 companies that do it well.

See for yourself, and share it if you find it helpful. You can download this e-book now.

