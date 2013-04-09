Travel to Mars with this interactive infographic

Scrolling your way to Mars is a brilliant way to comprehend astronomical distances

Ever wondered how far it is to Mars? Yes, we know that Wikipedia can tell you the exact distance, but once numbers become, well, astronomical, it can be difficult to really wrap your head around them.

To help you out, David Paliwoda and Jesse Williams's motion infographic, Distance to Mars visualises these massive distances in a way that every digital designer can understand - in pixels!

David is a motion and interaction designer based in East London, so he took care of the technical side of things whilst designer and illustrator Jesse Williams created the planets. Their combined effort has resulted in a space-tastic site that will delight any designer.

See more of David and Jesse's work on their websites.

