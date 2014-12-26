Free ebook explains how the internet works

Kids ask the hardest questions: "Why does it go dark at night?" "How do I know I'm real?" "Where do police horses keep their sirens?" And, given the new generation is becoming ever more connected, you can bet "How does the internet work?" will be heading your way soon.

To help you explain how the web works to inquisitive young minds .SE, a Swedish internet infrastructure foundation, has released The Internet – How it works.

The digital picture book is beautifully illustrated, gently informative, great fun, and it's free to download. There's also a cartoon version of the book which you can watch on YouTube.

Jessica Bäck – Manager Internet Guides at .SE – told us: "We hope that this book will provide a fun way for children to learn more about the internet and how it works. Maybe even adults can learn a thing or two!"

.SE's mandate is spreading knowledge about how the internet works, with the aim of enable people in Sweden to better utilize the web. Among other things, .SE is responsible for the internet’s Swedish top-level domain .se, including the registration of domain names, and the administration and technical maintenance of the national domain-name registry.

