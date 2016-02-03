Master HTML typography in email

Open an HTML email in Microsoft Outlook and you'll notice the images are conspicuous by their absence. Instead, they're replaced with a lengthy and obscure security message.

This image blocking quirk is not unique to Outlook. There are a number of other email and webmail clients, such as Lotus Notes 8.5 and Yahoo Mail that fail to display the emails' images until the subscriber manually 'requests' them. Even those that do, such as Apple Mail on OS X and Mail on iOS, rely on Wi-Fi or a strong enough data connection to display images on the go.

Microsoft Outlook fails to display images by default. Instead, it presents the subscriber with a security message

Images, therefore, just cannot be relied on to communicate an email's message. As such, I would argue that email is dependent on HTML typography. The tips in this tutorial – taken from my book, A Type of Email – will help you to implement robust HTML typography in email, and overcome some of the quirks and idiosyncrasies of the email and webmail clients.

01. Use <table>, <tr> and <td>

Construct HTML emails using the <table>, <tr> and <td> elements. These are the building blocks of HTML email, and will help you when working with typography – the table cell (<td>), in particular.

02. Use pixels to style font-size

The pixel unit has good support across the email and webmail clients on both font-size and line-height:

font-size:14px; line-height:21px;

03. Apply CSS inline

Apply CSS inline to ensure all the essential styling renders, even if the CSS in the <head> is stripped out – as it will be in Gmail.

Headings and paragraphs

Semantic tags (<h1>, <h2> and <h3>) can be used for headings in email. I recommend you use a <span> if they're on a single line, or a <td> within their own table if they're on multiple lines, applying the heading styling inside the opening tag. This will help you achieve trouble-free rendering across the email and webmail clients.

In this example, the CSS mso-line-height-rule:exactly has also been applied, to maintain the line-height on Microsoft Outlook.

<td class="h1" style="font-family:Arial, sans-serif; font-size:20px; line-height:25px; color:#ff0000; mso-line-height-rule:exactly;">Multiple Line Heading</td>

On larger text sizes, ensure you apply enough line-height in proportion to the font-size, or they may be cropped in Microsoft Outlook.

Once again, the semantic tag <p> can be used for paragraphs, though you'll need to apply CSS to each and every paragraph, inside the opening <p> tag. Therefore, there is a distinct advantage to the alternative method: leaving paragraphs 'loose' in a table cell, and applying the paragraph text styling inside the opening <td> tag.

<td style="font-family:Arial, sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:21px; color:#666666;">Paragraph of text.</td>

Any styling applied to the <td> becomes the default for its content. You can add as many paragraphs of text as you like inside the table cell, and you'll only need to style them once.

With this approach you do sacrifice the paragraph spacing that's automatically added when you use the <p> tag. This can be fixed by inserting two <br> tags after each paragraph of text. However, this isn't the most elegant solution – particularly when you need more control over the spacing between headings, subheadings and paragraphs. Fortunately, there is a hack to help with this:

<div style="display:block; height:10px; font-size:10px; line-height:10px;"> </div>

Here we have a non-breaking space wrapped in a pair of <div> tags, styled with height, font-size and line-height at consistent values, pertaining to the amount of space (in pixels) required – in this case 10px. To create a larger or smaller paragraph space, simply change the values accordingly.

Text links

On text links, the color and text-decoration typically need to be styled inside the opening <a> tag.

<a href="http://www.beyondtheenvelope.co.uk" target="_blank" style="color:#ff0000; text-decoration:underline;">text link</a>

04. Apply background colours