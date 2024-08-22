Y2K and retro web design are hot in 2024, according to Wix

A backlash against AI influences the year's biggest trends.

Have the 2024 web design trend predictions come true? We're over halfway through the year, so it's a good moment to assess. Wix, which tops our pick of the best web builders for small business, has done just that, analysing what approaches have been used for new web designs in the last six months.

The results? Maximalist design has solidified its presence in web design as predicted at the start of the year. There's also been an abundance of Y2K design and nostalgia for the early days of web design as well as an increase in the use of more handmade elements, perhaps as a push back against the artificiality we're seeing in the explosion of AI generated content online. Here are the highlights of the report.

Joe Foley
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

