Web design trends of 2016: free ebook bundle

2015 saw some clear trends in the web design world, with the dominance of mobile browsing upsetting the last few decades of desktop-first designing, not to mention the new possibilities opened up by advances in screen resolution and faster internet speeds.

In three separate ebooks, the people behind prototyping app UXPin have gathered together the year's best practices, focusing on UX design, web UI design, and mobile UI design. Now, as a special holiday bundle, these three books are available together for free.

The three books explain the techniques behind the most useful design trends of the year, including best practices and over 300 live examples from companies like Netflix, Vine, Slack, Waze, Spotify, Duolingo, and many more.

The first book, UX Design 2015 & 2016, explains the six most useful UX design trends of the past year, like advanced personalization, device-agnosticism, microinteractions, and the rebirth of gamification.

The second book, Web Design Book of Trends 2015 & 2016, explores the ten UI trends that gained traction this year including the cards layout, fluid animations, minimalism, and the new possibilities of typography.

Last, Mobile Design Book of Trends 2015 & 2016 gives the same treatment exclusively to mobile design, dissecting the best practices for gesture controls, layered interfaces, and how to apply the web trends for a smaller screen.

In over 350 pages, these ebooks will keep you up-to-date with modern UI and UX techniques to prepare for 2016. Download all three books now.

