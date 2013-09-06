ZBrush tips, Elysium CG secrets and more all in the new 3D World

Creating realistic CG hair and fur is no easy feat, with even the most experienced of CG artists sometimes finding it a struggle and time-consuming task. But, never fear, help is at hand! Now on sale, the November 2013 issue of 3D World concentrates on this very subject, with a special focus ZBrush.

VFX artist Mike Griggs explains how to create great hair and fur with any 3D software

Modeller Daniel Bysted demonstrates how human hair modelling can totally transform characters

Includes an expert video walkthrough

The issue also includes:

How Image Engine create robots, environments and more for Neill Blomkamp's Elysium

Experienced artist Wayne Robson reviews 3ds Max 2014

Highlights from SIGGRAPH, the world's largest CG event.

3 hours of pro video training

...and much more!

