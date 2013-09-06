ZBrush tips, Elysium CG secrets and more all in the new 3D World

Creating realistic CG hair and fur is no easy feat, with even the most experienced of CG artists sometimes finding it a struggle and time-consuming task. But, never fear, help is at hand! Now on sale, the November 2013 issue of 3D World concentrates on this very subject, with a special focus ZBrush.
- VFX artist Mike Griggs explains how to create great hair and fur with any 3D software
- Modeller Daniel Bysted demonstrates how human hair modelling can totally transform characters
- Includes an expert video walkthrough
The issue also includes:
- How Image Engine create robots, environments and more for Neill Blomkamp's Elysium
- Experienced artist Wayne Robson reviews 3ds Max 2014
- Highlights from SIGGRAPH, the world's largest CG event.
- 3 hours of pro video training
...and much more!
3D World 174 is on sale now in these editions:
- Printed magazine via My Favourite Magazines and good newsagents (on sale in 4-6 weeks' time outside the UK)
- Newsstand for iOS edition via the 3D World Magazine app
- Google Play edition
- Kindle Fire HD edition via the Amazon Appstore app
- Zinio edition
- Nook edition - Visit the 3D World website for more details
Find out more about the new issue of 3D World here.