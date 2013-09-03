How to build a zombie from World War Z

The team at Framestore had a huge impact on the film's script

We've had some of the best 3D movies of the decade this year, with VFX teams pulling out all the stops to bring us some of the most impressive effects to ever grace the cinema screen. Recent horror thriller World War Z proved its worth with an incredible array of techniques and their visual development of the dreaded flesh eater.

Framestore studio's Kev Jenkins explains, "I said in the very early days that it would be hard to re-design a zombie, so we didn’t. Instead, we designed the mass of zombies: the way they moved together, the way the flocked and flowed, the way they ran, made towers out of their bodies, and even talked about the way they bit.

"For over a year we designed and collated all of these ideas into a production bible that was handed out on set. Framestore did not provide any shots on the film due to scheduling conflicts, but all zombie visual development all came from my department. You can see the influence we had on the script and the design of the set pieces."

