3D printed skateboard is a thing of beauty

3D printing has come a long way in the past few years: we've seen designers use it to create everything from lamps to Yoda sculptures, and egg cups to shoes. Whilst some may be more practical than others, there's no denying the talent and craft that goes into creating these 3D printed pieces of art.

Sam Abbot created this beautiful 3D printed skateboard as part of competition held by 3DPrintUK and CGTrader. It was printed in three separate sections, then joined together using some connector pins to ensure accuracy and to give it some strength over a simple butt joint.

The final result is the world's first 3D printed twin tip skateboard. and although you can ride it, we'd just suggest leaving it to the walls.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen an inspiring example of print in 3D? Let us know in the comments box below!