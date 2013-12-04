Topics

Hobbit-inspired pop-up book is the world's biggest

By () 3D World  

The pop-up ‘Book of New Zealand’ tells the story of how New Zealand has inspired the epic landscapes behind The Hobbit Trilogy.

Sir Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy has no doubt put New Zealand on the map. Showcasing its incredible beauty, filled with nature and awe-inspiring landscapes, the country almost snatches the spotlight away from the movie stars.

To celebrate the release of the latest movie, The Hobbit: The Desoluation of Smaug, Tourism New Zealand have created the world's biggest pop-up book. Divided into four sets representing principal filming locations from the new film, the book boasts original pieces of the actual movie sets and living features of the real landscapes.

The Book employs multi-media production techniques and film-making wizardry to show how the film fantasy is firmly attached to the real life Middle Earth landscapes of New Zealand. Here, you can well and truly step into the world of The Hobbit.

For more information, head to the official New Zealand website.

