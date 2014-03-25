Get a job in the CG industry with the new 3D World

In 3D World issue 181 you'll discover the best courses to take in order to train for your dream job, as it takes an in-depth look at the brilliant facilites on offer at the DAVE school, Bournemouth University, Media Design School and Amersham & Wycombe College. Plus, leading professionals from video games, film, arch-viz and animation gather to share their advice on creating a standout portfolio and showreel.

The debate continues as leading art directors from Sony, DreamWorks, advertising, TV animation and film production meet to discuss the state of the industry: they share their tips to getting noticed, landing your first job and more!

One good way to get noticed is to attend one of the many live events. From Siggraph to FMX we explore the rise of the CG conference and why you need to be there in 2014.

Tutorials this issue cover realistic fur, mixing organic and hard surfaces in ZBrush modelling and controlling light sources in LightWave scenes. Plus, don't miss the second part of Dan Crossland’s Anatomy tutorial on modelling a human figure.

Features this issue include:

Six professional matte painters share their advice and projects

In The Frame - leading art directors debate how to break into the CG industry

The Pro Guide to Better Portfolios - experts from animation, games and film share their tips

2014 course guide - which training course should you choose in 2014?

Training this issue includes:

Maya - create realistic hair and fur using Yeti.

ZBrush - model a motorbike using mixed techniques

Key Technique: Photoreal rendering

Set up and use V-Ray 3.0 for 3ds Max

Core skill: Colour theory - tips to getting more from your colour choices

LightWave - control light sources in a scene

Artist Q&A - create key art, render a still life, character pipelines and more

On test this issue:

Vue Infinity 2014

Fuse

How to get hold of 3D World #181