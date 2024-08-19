Discover the stunning visuals of Ultraman in issue 316 of 3D World
Explore the best new renders and level up your own projects, with expert insight and training.
3D World issue 316 is out now and it is a belter. We cover a lot of ground, with some inspirational renders from the global 3D community, insightful behind the scenes stories from the latest big blockbuster projects and heaps of informative tutorials to help you level up your own 3D projects, with new skills and techniques. Plus check out the latest software and hardware in our reviews section, helping you to know what is worth investing your hard earned cash into.
Garfield has been a household name for decades, most recognisably from the print comic strip. Well, now there is an animated movie, which looks stunning, so we decided to take you behind the scenes, to give you the low down on the stunning character creation and rigging. We talk to the team behind the work and showcase some wonderful making of imagery.
3D World talks to the creators of Max Beyond, to discover how they used motion capture tools and Unreal Engine to animate this stunning 3D project. Get insights into how a team can use the latest tools, that you can use in your own animated projects.
Delve into the world of Ultraman, to discover how it was made. Writer and director Shannon Tindle and co-director Jon Aoshima talk to us about how the visual style and characters were made.
You can get your copy in print from magazinesdirect.com, where you can also buy a digital or print subscription. You can also get a digital copy from many of your favourite digital providers, including Apple and Zinio.
> Buy 3D World issue #316 now
Read more:
- 37 brilliant Blender tutorials
- 30 inspiring examples of 3D art
- How VR is revolutionising the creation of 3D art
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Rob Redman is the editor of 3D World and ImagineFX magazines and has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography. As a 3D artist he created the mothership in the Webby winning Plot Device and was animator on the follow-up; Order up. He has created training for Cinema 4D and Blackmagic Design Fusion artists. He's been a published product and food photographer since the age of 15. As well as being a multi-instrumentalist, Rob is also an avid beard grower.