Discover the stunning visuals of Ultraman in issue 316 of 3D World

Explore the best new renders and level up your own projects, with expert insight and training.

Magazine cover for 3D World issue 316, with an image taken from Ultraman.
3D World issue 316 cover (Image credit: Future)

3D World issue 316 is out now and it is a belter. We cover a lot of ground, with some inspirational renders from the global 3D community, insightful behind the scenes stories from the latest big blockbuster projects and heaps of informative tutorials to help you level up your own 3D projects, with new skills and techniques. Plus check out the latest software and hardware in our reviews section, helping you to know what is worth investing your hard earned cash into.

Spread from a 3D World feature on the making of the Garfield 3D animation,

Discover how the new Garfield, animated movie was created. (Image credit: Future)

Rob Redman
Rob Redman

Rob Redman is the editor of 3D World and ImagineFX magazines and has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography. As a 3D artist he created the mothership in the Webby winning Plot Device and was animator on the follow-up; Order up. He has created training for Cinema 4D and Blackmagic Design Fusion artists. He's been a published product and food photographer since the age of 15. As well as being a multi-instrumentalist, Rob is also an avid beard grower.

