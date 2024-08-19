Discover the stunning visuals of Ultraman in issue 316 of 3D World

3D World issue 316 is out now and it is a belter. We cover a lot of ground, with some inspirational renders from the global 3D community, insightful behind the scenes stories from the latest big blockbuster projects and heaps of informative tutorials to help you level up your own 3D projects, with new skills and techniques. Plus check out the latest software and hardware in our reviews section, helping you to know what is worth investing your hard earned cash into.

Discover how the new Garfield, animated movie was created. (Image credit: Future)

Garfield has been a household name for decades, most recognisably from the print comic strip. Well, now there is an animated movie, which looks stunning, so we decided to take you behind the scenes, to give you the low down on the stunning character creation and rigging. We talk to the team behind the work and showcase some wonderful making of imagery.

Learn how Ha Dulull and his team animated the CG spectacular Max Beyond, using Unreal Engine. (Image credit: Future)

3D World talks to the creators of Max Beyond, to discover how they used motion capture tools and Unreal Engine to animate this stunning 3D project. Get insights into how a team can use the latest tools, that you can use in your own animated projects.

Go behind the scenes on Ultraman. (Image credit: Future)

Delve into the world of Ultraman, to discover how it was made. Writer and director Shannon Tindle and co-director Jon Aoshima talk to us about how the visual style and characters were made.

