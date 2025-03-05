How to achieve a bold cinematic look in animation, using DaVinci Resolve and Fusion Studio

Unlock the organic cyberpunk visual style of Babiru in your filmmaking.

Babiru is a high-concept action feature film produced by Second Tomorrow Studios and directed by Nguyen-Anh Nguyen. The animated short film was created using Unreal Engine with the support of Epic Games, but there was also a lot of colour grading and post-production work carried out in DaVinci Resolve Studio and Fusion Studio.

We recently took an exclusive look at how Babiru was made and you can watch cinematic short film on YouTube, then it’s well worth a watch. The colour grading was carried out by Marc Boucrot in partnership with Nguyen. Together, they wanted to enhance the visual aesthetic, making the picture feel more cinematic and organic.

Babiru DaVinci Resolve tips; A large, complex, and imposing structure dominates the urban landscape under a cloudy sky.
(Image credit: Second Tomorrow Studios)
Babiru DaVinci Resolve tips; A visually striking futuristic scene captures a narrow industrial space with dramatic lighting, where a lone figure is suspended in mid-air, suggesting a moment of heightened tension or movement.
(Image credit: Second Tomorrow Studios)
Babiru DaVinci Studio tips; Two figures, clad in futuristic, dark attire, walk through a dimly lit, industrial-style setting, bathed in warm, reddish-orange light.
(Image credit: Second Tomorrow Studios)
Babiru DaVinci Resolve colour tips; A stylized, dark figure with glowing red eyes and a menacing expression is featured in the image.
(Image credit: Second Tomorrow Studios)
Babiru DaVinci Resolve colour tips; two cyberpunk sci-fi characters stand doorway, lit from behind by blue neon light
(Image credit: Second Tomorrow Studios)
Babiru DaVinci Resolve colour tips; two cyberpunk characters stand in dust looking over a deep hole
(Image credit: Second Tomorrow Studios)
Babiru DaVinci Resolve colour tips; a part human part android figure stumbles down a corridor as sparks drop from the roof
(Image credit: Second Tomorrow Studios)

