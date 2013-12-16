3D printed typography is an animated delight

A combination of typography and 3D printing produces this gem

3D printing is beginning to come of age, particularly now that creative minds are getting to grips with the technology and its capabilities. Here, for example, two designers have combined their immesurable talents in two separate areas to create one of the most impressive 3D printed artworks we've yet seen.

Typographer Ben Johnston and 3D printer Mark Simmons used their skills to create an animated, 3D printed typography sculpture. Johnston started the project with a few simple sketches - as you can see in the image below - before Simmons rendered and printed the design.

The finished piece is delightful, combining two design disciplines to produce something truly remarkable. The lack of colour only aids the detail of each letter, showcasing a real knack for typography design.

See more inspiring photos over on the Behance page.

